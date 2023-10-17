Julian Nagelsmann touches on the impact Pascal Groß has on the German national team

Pascal Groß has arguably been one of Germany’s most underrated players in the past year, but it seems his skill set is finally being recognized. Groß has been a mainstay for Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi, featuring in 37 out of 38 Premier league games last season, according to FBref. The 32-year-old has proved to be reliable as well as versatile, with the ability to deputize in defensive midfield, attacking midfield and at right-back. A skill set that will certainly come in handy for the German national team.

It seems the Brighton midfielder has not only caught the eye of De Zerbi, but Julian Nagelsmann too, after being included in Germany’s latest national team roster. The newly appointed national team and former Bayern Munich manager praised Groß following his performance in Germany’s 3-1 victory over the United States on Saturday evening.

Julian Nagelsmann on Pascal Groß: "Pascal has done very well, he has a very good coach in Brighton who gives him a lot. Pascal is very clever in space, is brave and has good counter-pressing, he can play many positions. He's been a bit under the radar in Germany for years, but… pic.twitter.com/qRsgBZJMoR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 15, 2023

While Groß was just acting as a stand in for Joshua Kimmich, who was ruled out with a cold, he proved to be a reliable replacement vs. the USMNT. Sofascore credited the him with 54 out of 58 passes completed (93% pass accuracy) while winning 100% of his duels (three ground and one aerial). A strong first start for Die Mannschaft; it’s no wonder Nagelsmann is impressed.