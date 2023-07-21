Report: Bayern Munich dressing room rankled by Kyle Walker contract

There’s been a changing of the guard at Bayern Munich, in case you couldn’t tell.

Between the front office shakeup at the end of the Bundesliga season and the impending roster makeover — big arrivals (Harry Kane from Tottenham) and big departures (Sadio Mané to Al-Nassr) still potentially on the horizon — it’s clear that the old ways are giving way to the new.

Apparently that’s unsettling some players, in the case of transfer target Kyle Walker. In a report from Sport Bild, captured via @iMiaSanMia:

There’s irritation in Bayern’s dressing room due to the club’s offer for Kyle Walker (2yrs+1). The club thus broke the internal rule of not giving 30+ y/o players more than one year of contract, as even the likes of Neuer & Müller didn’t get an exception.

At this point, some details about what this internal rule means exactly probably need to be hashed out. Mané, for example, was given a contract until 2025 when he arrived in last summer’s transfer window from Liverpool FC, and that was after the Senegalese winger’s 30th birthday.

Walker, 33, is being lined up as a new right-back for Thomas Tuchel’s defensive lineup. Would the Manchester City star and England international really accept a shorter deal to leave the Premier League?

But one can easily imagine — given the club’s firm stance on this in the past, even in the case of players such as 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski (who opted to depart for FC Barcelona last summer rather than continue to sign Bayern extensions) and Thomas Müller (who will turn 34 in September) — the incredulous expression on everyone’s lips. This is the moment the rule gets broken?

