Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Mainz

Bayern Munich saw goals scattered between Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane, and Leon Goretzka, which could be a sign that the attack is finally clicking.

Let’s hope so.

Jersey Swap: Brajan Gruda

Brajan Gruda was the best dribbler on the pitch. That says a lot considering the young German shared the field with Jamal Musiala. Not only did Gruda pick up the assist for Anthony Caci’s goal, but also posed a constant threat down Mainz’s right flank. The best example of this came in the 89th minute when Gruda skipped past several Bayern defenders, only to see his shot smack the upright. To show such composure against Bayern Munich at the tender age of 19; Gruda is certainly a talent to keep an eye on.

Der Kaiser: Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae has been quietly stringing a strong set of performances together. This game was no exception. Thanks to his immense strength and speed, Kim has earned himself the nickname “Monster” among the Bayern squad. While the South Korean’s physicality was certainly on full display — taking Gruda to the cleaners in the 66th minute comes to mind — it was his passing that shone. 100 attempted passes, 100 passes complete. A 100% passing record. A very clean performance from Bayern’s very own “Monster”.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

It has been a busy week on, and particularly off the pitch for Jamal Musiala. Despite all the whispers of the 20-year-old being unhappy with his current role, he put in a good performance. Musiala was far from perfect, but man, can the boy dribble or what? Musiala completed six dribbles, the most of any player along with Gruda. He also managed to chalk up his second assist of the season, setting up Goretzka’s goal in the 59th minute.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

What a finish, son. After receiving criticism for his poor finishing against SC Freiburg, Kingsley Coman did a superb job of slotting home for Bayern’s opening goal. Most of Bayern’s play went through Leroy Sané on the left flank, but thanks to some clean passing from Joshua Kimmich, Coman constantly found himself in acres of space down the right. This certainly caused the Mainz defence some headaches throughout the game. While Coman still isn’t in top form, tonight was a step in the right direction.

Meister of the Match: Leon Goretzka

Let this be a firm reminder of what Leon Goretzka brings to this team, a midfielder capable of causing havoc in the opposition box. Goretzka provided the assist for Harry Kane’s goal after cleverly heading Musiala’s cross back across the box, directly to the Englishman.

The ex-Schalke man also managed to grab a goal of his own in the 59th minute, drilling the ball into the bottom left corner. After such a strong outing, it really is baffling that so many people have written Leon Goretzka off. While it’s no secret Thomas Tuchel is not his biggest fan, Goretzka still has loads to offer this Bayern Munich team.

Looking for more analysis on Bayern Munich’s big 3-1 victory over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Podcast on Spotify or below: