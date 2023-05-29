Sweeping changes, chaos could push agent for Alphonso Davies to hold off on talks with Bayern Munich

As rumors of interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City swirl, the agent for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies wants to step away from the negotiating table and wait to see how things play at the club before having his client ink a new deal.

Bild issued a report that could be seen as damaging to many fans. Despite Davies’ struggles over the past two seasons, he still maintains vast potential and massive following. In addition, fans adore and support the Canadian, who many want to see stay at the club for his entire career.

For many reasons, that could be in doubt:

The Canadian’s contract ends in 2025. An extension was prepared between his advisor Nedal Huoseh (53) and the old management. There was already a handshake between the two sides, now the last numbers should be discussed. Huoseh has been in Munich for more than two weeks. He starts his journey home on Wednesday: without an agreement, but with an uneasy feeling. “It’s a chaotic time at Bayern Munich. I’m not sure what’s going on and who we’ll be dealing with,” says the consultant, referring to his future contacts. He is concerned about the state of the club: “There seems to be too much instability and uncertainty about the direction of the club.” Davies is on the list of several top European clubs. The lightning-fast full-back has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Man United, among others. The negotiations are now on hold for Huoseh! Huoseh to Bild: “Maybe it’s better if we wait until 2024 and see how things develop with the club before we move on to a new contract.”

How serious is all of this? Well...

Some context regarding the comments by Alphonso Davies' agent Nick Huoseh. Davies was very much a Hasan Salihamidzic signing.



It was Salihamidzic and Neppe that convinced the Davies camp to move to #Bayern. The hesitation regarding a new deal, therefore, makes sense. pic.twitter.com/SBepFQEpJj — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) May 29, 2023

It remains to be seen what happens, but previous rumors indicated that Davies wanted stability ahead of the 2026 World Cup and it would be at that point where the left-back might consider changing clubs. Now, though, stability is not exactly the best way to describe the current state of affairs at Bayern Munich.