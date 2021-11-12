Smiles are for the weak: Hansi Flick all business as Germany throttles Liechtenstein

Germany manager Hansi Flick does not often get too high or too low while on the bench during matches .

Flick is not expressionless, but while the game is being played, he has a laser focus on the action.

During Germany’s 9-0 dismantling of Liechtenstein, some wondered if the former Bayern Munich boss was even enjoying the victory.

Flick, though, assured everyone that he was not mad.

“I’m always deeply concentrated, so it’s not so easy with my facial expressions,” said Flick (as captured by Tz). “It was important that we scored the two goals early on. You could see that the opponent was very, very deep. The center was always well manned, they always got a foot in between and also had a good goalkeeper.”

One of the offensive standouts for Flick was Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who chipped in with a brace.

“We always said that Leroy had a serious injury, something like that takes time. The ease is back, the way he plays soccer is just fun. He’s also working backwards, he’s made an insane development, said Flick. “I’m happy for him because he’s just a great person, too.”

Aside of his players, Flick was also quick to credit the crowd in Wolfsburg for creating a festive atmosphere.

.“Super, that’s part of soccer. We’ve had the pandemic for almost two years now and played without spectators. Now I’m just happy to play with the national team in front of fans. The atmosphere transfers to the pitch,” Flick remarked.