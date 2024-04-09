 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! How did Bayern Munich manage to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates? INNN and Cyler review the game in-depth and discuss what needs to change in the second leg! Listen to it now on Spotify!

Filed under:

Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry out after hamstring injury vs. Arsenal

Lightning has struck three times now in one season. A Serge of bad lack?

By Frank Mo
/ new
Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After applying himself well against former club Arsenal in the Champions League and even scoring a crucial goal to level the score at 1-1, one could only assume the worst when Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry went down in the 70th minute. Head coach Thomas Tuchel subbed off Serge Gnabry for Raphael Guerreiro and it was confirmed after the match that Gnabry had suffered a hamstring injury.

Victor Catalina reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that Tuchel has confirmed the hamstring injury. Florian Plettenberg also released a quote from Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl on Gnabry, as captured again by @iMiaSanMia, where Eberl states that “[Gnabry’s] out again. He’s not doing well. He knows he has something.”

It is a frustrating state of affairs for the experienced German, who has been struggling with injuries all year, taking part in just 17 matches all season. The exact diagnosis and the extent of Gnabry’s renewed stay on the sidelines has not been made yet. Fingers crossed Gnabry will be back on the pitch soon.

Looking for an in-depth review of the game? INNN and Cyler have you covered in our special two-person postgame show, which goes into the tactics used by Tuchel and Arteta as well as what Bayern Munich should change in the second leg. Listen to it below or on Spotify!

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarter-finals first leg full coverage

View all 30 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works