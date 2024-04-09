Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry out after hamstring injury vs. Arsenal

After applying himself well against former club Arsenal in the Champions League and even scoring a crucial goal to level the score at 1-1, one could only assume the worst when Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry went down in the 70th minute. Head coach Thomas Tuchel subbed off Serge Gnabry for Raphael Guerreiro and it was confirmed after the match that Gnabry had suffered a hamstring injury.

Victor Catalina reports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that Tuchel has confirmed the hamstring injury. Florian Plettenberg also released a quote from Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl on Gnabry, as captured again by @iMiaSanMia, where Eberl states that “[Gnabry’s] out again. He’s not doing well. He knows he has something.”

It is a frustrating state of affairs for the experienced German, who has been struggling with injuries all year, taking part in just 17 matches all season. The exact diagnosis and the extent of Gnabry’s renewed stay on the sidelines has not been made yet. Fingers crossed Gnabry will be back on the pitch soon.

