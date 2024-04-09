Former German national team and Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann says Gunners are favorites over Bayern Munich

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann thinks that Arsenal FC is a “slight” favorite over Bayern Munich in its Champions League tie, which starts later today.

“Arsenal are slight favorites. But Bayern are still a team with players who can always make the difference and also have the experience to win big tight games. From my perspective, they have more weaknesses than Arsenal. The organization, for example. Inconsistency is mostly a matter of organization. Arsenal also maintain a high pace throughout most positions. That is lacking at Bayern. And Arsenal are defensively more stable,” Lehmann told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “FC Bayern are unpredictable this season. Sometimes they deliver good results, then they lose unexpectedly. Arsenal, on the other hand, are very consistent – both in the Champions League and the Premier League. Though it must be said that they haven’t been truly challenged in the Champions League yet.

“I was at the Round of 16 match against Porto in the stadium, and Arsenal were not really convincing. They only advanced through a penalty shootout. They didn’t have real solutions upfront. But I think Bayern will suit them better. They’re a team that usually wants to control the game. So, I don’t see this as a disadvantage for Arsenal. But as I said, Bayern still have very good players who can win games on their own.”

One player that Lehmann knows Arsenal will have to focus on shutting down is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane,

“As a goal scorer, Harry Kane is known and feared at Arsenal. Then Bayern have (Leroy) Sané, (Kingsley) Coman, (Serge) Gnabry, or (Jamal) Musiala; individuals who can make the difference internationally. Bayern still have very good individual players. And with Neuer as the goalkeeper, they have an advantage. These will definitely be very good games,” Lehmann said.

Finally, Lehmann noted that the Bavarians will have to be just as wary of Arsenal FC’s offensive weapons.

“Forwards like (Gabriel) Jesus or (Bukayo) Saka. (Martin) Ødegaard is a goal threat from midfield. (Kai) Havertz is currently doing very well, he also has a good understanding of the game. He’s scoring more and more goals and is physically very strong. He’s certainly also partly responsible for Arsenal’s good form. The defense is consistently strong technically. I also think of (Declan) Rice, whom they brought in during the summer for the defensive midfield. A very good signing, you must say,” Lehmann said.

