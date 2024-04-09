Do or die moment for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel vs. Arsenal in the Champions League?

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel could be in some trouble if his team cannot find a way to get by Arsenal FC in the Champions League:

Bayern are still sticking with Thomas Tuchel at the moment despite the two recent defeats. Internally, it is said that there’s hardly a game that Tuchel is as excited about as the Arsenal game. The coach wants to prove himself to everyone again - especially in his former home of London. The plan of the people in charge is for Tuchel to be in charge at least on Saturday against Köln. But it also depends on (Tuesday)’s game against Arsenal. If Bayern lose narrowly but show a good performance, he will most likely stay until the second leg. But if the team shows another poor, uninspiring performance with a poor result, someone else could take over straight away.

Tuchel’s situation has been precarious for two weeks now. Already leaving the club after the season, there are rumors that Bayern Munich has a plan in mind for a caretaker arrangement before the campaign ends. Will the Bavarians need to get some folks ready to take over?

