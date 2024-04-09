Dayot Upamecano wants to see Bayern Munich get off to good start vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano could find himself out of the staring lineup against Arsenal FC in the Champions League later today, but the Frenchman will be locked into the match whether he is in the game or on the bench.

“It’s a big game. We have to be ready and get off to a good start in the first leg. We’ll do everything to win,” Upamecano told Canal Plus (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player Upamecano will focus on is defender William Saliba, who Upamecano rates very highly.

“Saliba, I like him a lot. He defends very well. I don’t remember him being dribbled past, he doesn’t commit. I would say he’s an experienced defender,” Upamecano remarked.

The time is now! Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC are making their final preparations for the Champions League showdown and Bavarian Football Works has you covered. Wondering why things are so jacked up for the Bavarians at the moment, plus some thoughts on why the Gunners are such a dangerous opponent? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, where Samrin gives you the lowdown. Meanwhile, if you want a show focused on how things could play out on Tuesday, check out the Preview Show where Chuck has you covered: