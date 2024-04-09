Report: Bayern Munich sets up strategic partnership with SpVgg Unterhaching for youth development

Ever since Bayern Munich’s U-23 team was relegated from the 3. Liga in 2021, the team has tried and failed to get promoted again. Ultimately, the fourth division of German football is regarded as not challenging enough and it has led to many talented youngsters either stagnating at the club or leaving the club before the age of 19.

The likes of Angelo Stiller, a stalwart for a VfB Stuttgart side challenging for the Champions League, leaving Bayern for free is a prime example of the latter. In lieu of the U-23s getting promoted, Bayern has needed a reliable path into the Bundesliga’s second or third divisions. And now the Bavarian giants may have found that path.

According to reports from the likes of Florian Plettenberg and Manuel Bonke, as captured by @iMiaSanMia here and here, Bayern Munich have set their sights on finalizing an agreement with 3. Bundesliga side SpVgg Unterhaching. Bonke reports that it is over “a cooperation in the area of promoting talent.” This is not a recent development. Bonke writes that “Campus boss Jochen Sauer and sporting director Christoph Freund have intensified discussions in recent months. With Max Eberl joining Bayern, the project has gained another advocate.”

Florian Plettenberg added details in his report, stating that “up to 3 Bayern talents from the U-19s/U-23s would join Unterhaching every season so that they can develop at a higher professional level. In return, Bayern pays a kind of training compensation in the low single-digit million range for the loan of their talents - per season and depending on the number of players.

BFW Analysis

For those who do not live in Germany, Unterhaching is in Bavaria, as is Munich. In fact, Unterhaching is under 10 kilometers away from Munich. The point is, Bayern’s loan players will not have to move out of Munich to play for Unterhaching, which is important because these are children Bayern is loaning out. It is important not to underestimate how disruptive uprooting a young player every year to go on a one-year loan can be for a player.

Take Lovro Zvonarek, who transferred to Munich at 16, going from Croatia’s top flight to Germany’s fourth division. Bayern could not exactly expect him to uproot his life, move to Munich, learn a new language and then uproot his life again to move to a different place and this left Zvonarek stuck in the Regionalliga.

In theory, this partnership with Unterhaching fixes that problem. Players can play in a more challenging league without uprooting their lives. Of course, the success of this cooperation comes down to how much game time Unterhaching can give these players. Loans are naturally viewed as unreliable because teams see loaned players as more dispensable than those who are permanently with the team. If — and this is a big if — Unterhaching can consistently give Bayern’s players game time season upon season, it is difficult to find a downside to this cooperation from Bayern’s point of view. And if it really can give Bayern’s players that step between the youth teams and the senior team, it will take the club one step closer to its’ goal of integrating more and more youth talent into the senior team.

