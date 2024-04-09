Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel thinks Arsenal has too many weapons to focus on just one

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel can look at Arsenal FC and see a lot of weapons. While many pinpoint Martin Ødegaard as the engine in the attack for the Gunners, Tuchel knows it would be crazy to focus too much on any one player, when Arsenal has a plethora of weapons.

“Arsenal define themselves as a team. They’re not dependent on one individual player. Ødegaard is definitely one of their key players. We want to find the right solutions to make all their lives difficult,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One other Arsenal player who Tuchel has a fondness for is Germany international Kai Havertz. Havertz scored the only goal in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League victory over Manchester City when Tuchel was the manager in London.

“Kai scored one of the most important goals of my coaching career. He’s a great guy. I’m pleased he’s getting the appreciation here that he deserves. We need to look out for him. We’ve got a few players out there who know him well,” Tuchel remarked.

