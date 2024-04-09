Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel calls Arsenal the best team in the Premier League ahead of Champions League showdown

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel made no bones about it — he thinks Arsenal FC is the best team in England.

“Arsenal are currently the best team in England’s Premier League. All the stats show that. They’re in absolute top form,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A season is never lost. We’ve been rightly criticised after our performances in the cup and the league. We accept that. The consistency in our performances wasn’t what we expect from ourselves. It’s been at a high level so far in the Champions League. We’ve achieved our minimum goal. Lots of teams haven’t got to the quarter-finals.

“You then need some luck in the game, form on the day or maybe some refereeing decisions, and the luck you need to turn it your way. We’re playing in a different competition tomorrow. We want to advance to the semi-finals. We need two absolutely top displays for that.”

Tuchel said he would like to see the same type of intensity that Bayern Munich displayed against manchester City in last season’s Champions League quarterfinal.

“I’m expecting the same performance, the same passion and a different result. It was a tough defeat to take. It didn’t feel like a 3-0. That’s the level we expect from ourselves. We need a performance at that level,” said Tuchel. “We’ve lacked energy in the Bundesliga. We’re not consistent enough in the league. It’s not the league tomorrow. We’ve analysed things openly, factually and directly. We’ve prepared tactically for tomorrow, set the team up for the task. There are nicer spells to be going through.

“We’re not finding things easy at the moment, but that doesn’t stop us giving our all. We need to be ready to suffer and help ourselves to step things up a notch or two. If we do that, then we’re competitive. We’re playing against an in-form opponent in a stadium with a special energy. It’s about showing the best version of ourselves, then we don’t need to hide.”

As for Arsenal, which recently tied Manchester City 0-0, Tuchel is expecting a battle.

“They’re a well-rounded team. Arsenal define themselves as a team. They’re also the best team in Europe from set pieces. We’re a little behind. They’re playing at a consistently high level for the second year in a row, with a lot of energy. There’s been a change of culture under Arteta. This is now paying off massively,” said Tuchel. “They’re dominating the toughest league in the world. We know about their strengths, how we want to hurt them. We have more experience in the Champions League. It’s different in the Champions League compared to the Premier League. We want to use that to our advantage.”

“(Arteta) had a tough start, but the team stood by him and they’ve come through the tough period. They’re at a very high tactical level, are very stable against the ball. You need to give him real credit. But we’ll also try to be strong. The style in the Champions League is different from the Premier League. But huge credit to Arteta and the club.”

