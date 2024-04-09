Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané eager to face Arsenal, Mikel Arteta

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is no stranger to playing big games in England after spending time with Manchester City earlier in his career.

Now, though, Sané is coming to London with a slumping Bavarian squad. Clearly, the Germany international wants to see his team play at their best against Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

“We want to perform well over 90 minutes, be focused and do well. We need to bring energy and want to show what we can do and our qualities. We want to win the game. Arsenal have a very good team, they play aggressive attacking football, but are also very solid at the back. It’ll definitely be a tough game. We need to show our strengths as a group,” said Sané (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Of course you always want to have your fans out there. Nevertheless, we want to play our best game and give something back to the fans.”

Bayern Munich fans are already a little irritated given how the team imploded against Heidenheim over the weekend. Sané indicated that the squad is well aware that it needs to be a lot better against the Gunners.

“We spoke about it straight away, talking about what’s good and what’s not good. It goes without saying there’s a lot of frustration. It’s annoying that we can’t show our qualities. Now it’s the Champions League, a different competition. You need to be there. We want to try and give our best,” Sané said.

As for how he feels, Sané said his fitness has improved in recent days.

“I’m doing much better in the past couple of days. Everything went well in today’s training. I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” Sané said.

An interesting subplot with Sané in this match is his relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“I was very happy to work with him. He helped me a lot there. We had a lot of face to face conversations about how I can improve my game. I improved a lot because of his ideas, be it positional play or how I have to act in different situations. I’m very grateful to him. I keep his ideas in my mind and try to bring them onto the pitch,” said Sané.

Finally, Sané addressed the situation surrounding a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

“It depends on several factors. But I’m not thinking too much about that right now. We have an important game tomorrow and I’m focused on that. I want us to play a good game and get things moving in the right direction. We are in talks with the club’s officials. It will probably be more intense in the coming weeks,” Sané said.

The time is now! Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC are making their final preparations for the Champions League showdown and Bavarian Football Works has you covered. Wondering why things are so jacked up for the Bavarians at the moment, plus some thoughts on why the Gunners are such a dangerous opponent? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, where Samrin gives you the lowdown. Meanwhile, if you want a show focused on how things could play out on Tuesday, check out the Preview Show where Chuck has you covered: