 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is live! Chuck breaks down Bayern Munich vs.Arsenal! Check it out NOW!

Filed under:

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Will the real Bayern Munich please stand up?

By Ineednoname
/ new
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

What else is there to say at this point? By all metrics, Arsenal FC are better than Bayern Munich this year. They have an excellent squad, a winning mentality, and most importantly, a proper coach. Looking at this from a purely logical point of view, the outcome is already set in stone.

Bayern Munich fans can only have hope. Hope that Harry Kane will score against the Gunners. Hope that Jamal Musiala shows us why he’s considered the future of German footbal. Hope that Thomas Müller delivers another vintage Champions League knockout performance. Hope that the defense of Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier don’t buckle against one of the best offenses in Europe.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

  1. If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog.
  2. Use the on-screen “Refresh comments” button to periodically load new comments.
  3. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top.
  4. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on.
  5. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.

In This Stream

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarter-finals first leg full coverage

View all 25 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works