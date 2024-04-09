Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

What else is there to say at this point? By all metrics, Arsenal FC are better than Bayern Munich this year. They have an excellent squad, a winning mentality, and most importantly, a proper coach. Looking at this from a purely logical point of view, the outcome is already set in stone.

Bayern Munich fans can only have hope. Hope that Harry Kane will score against the Gunners. Hope that Jamal Musiala shows us why he’s considered the future of German footbal. Hope that Thomas Müller delivers another vintage Champions League knockout performance. Hope that the defense of Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier don’t buckle against one of the best offenses in Europe.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Time: 9:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

