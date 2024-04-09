Business trip: Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry prepares to face Arsenal

If there is any Bayern Munich player outside of Harry Kane and Eric Dier intimately familiar with London, it is Serge Gnabry, who once played for Arsenal FC.

Gnabry noted that the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and the Gunners should be a barnburner.

“Arsenal have been on a very good run since Christmas. In any case, you can’t really say anything bad about a team that’s competing for the Premier League title. They’re strong, good finishers and are keen on having possession. They’re formidable in their own stadium with their fans behind them. It will be a difficult task, with two strong teams coming up against each other,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com in an extensive interview. “Arsenal have had what it takes to play at the top again for a long time. The team has a certain flair and exudes strength. The odds are probably 50-50.”

Gnabry, of course, is no stranger to lighting up teams from London, including Tottenham Hotspur — where current teammate Harry Kane was on the receiving end of a four-goal outburst from Gnabry back in 2019.

“I vaguely referred to it once, but you don’t need to rub anyone’s nose in something like that. And now it’s his turn. He should score as many goals as he can. Then we’ll win the game,” Gnabry said with a laugh.

Despite the excitement of returning to London, Gnabry knows this is a business trip.

“It’s a do-or-die game — that’s where we’re usually particularly strong. Reaching the semifinals of the Champions League would give us a huge boost. It’s our big goal,” Gnabry said.

