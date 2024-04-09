Gary Neville thinks Bayern Munich could give Arsenal problems in the Champions League

Not many people are picking Bayern Munich to get past Arsenal FC in the Champions League at this point, but Gary Neville still thinks there is a fire burning inside the Bavarians.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said Bayern Munich could present problems for the Gunners.

“These are proper performances that Arsenal are putting in. They’re not just performances whereby they’re winning games. You talk about performance levels in every single department, these are real performances,” he said (as captured by The Boot Room). “Even the one at the Etihad was a real performance from a defensive perspective. As good as you’ll see. And yesterday was so professional. A title-winning type performance where you just do your job.

“I hope Arsenal beat Bayern Munich. Of course I do. I actually think Arsenal will struggle against Bayern Munich. I know Bayern Munich at this moment in time are having a horrid time in the Bundesliga. But I just feel that Arsenal will struggle against the might, the history, going to the Allianz in the second-leg. That may just be too much for them, from the point of view of sometimes there’s a learning that has to occur in the Champions League. I think that Arsenal may experience that in the next couple of weeks, whether that’s good for them or bad, we don’t know yet.”

What do you think, does Bayern Munich have a chance?

