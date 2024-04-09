Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel comes up big for Stuttgart

Bayern Munich loanees find themselves in a weird spot in relation to their parent club. Stanišić is just a few win away from completing a form of a continental triple, while Bayern will likely end the season trophy-less. Meanwhile, a great match from Nübel against Dortmund has brought them level with Bayern on points in the race for the Champions League spots. See the details from these matches and the other loanees this week:

FC Bayern Munich

There are eight players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart needed Nübel to have a big game on the road against BVB — a direct competitor for a Champions League spot. He had arguably the best game of his season. He was able to hold on for a shutout, while recording seven saves. Despite earning a yellow card in the 85th minute— likely for time wasting — he was still the highest rated player on the pitch. Stuttgart won 1-0 and went seven points ahead of both Dortmund and Leipzig. They are also (checks notes) level on points with Bayern, but Bayern have the better goal differential to keep them in second place... for now.

Stuttgart will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started for Leverkusen against second league side Fortuna Düsseldorf in the semifinal of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. He played the full 90 minutes and completed 92% of his passes. He had nine passes into the final third and created one chance. On defense, he blocked a shot and had three recoveries, helping his team keep the shutout. Leverkusen cruised to a 4-0 win and booked a trip to Berlin for the Pokal Final.

On Saturday, Stanišić was on the bench for Leverkusen’s match in Berlin against Union. He did not come onto the pitch for Leverkusen’s 1-0 win. The win puts Leverkusen just one win (or one more Bayern loss) away from clinching the Meisterschale.

Leverkusen will host West Ham in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday. They will also host Werder Bremen in league play on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman played an unselfish match for PSV against AZ Alkmaar. He did not take a shot in the 90 minutes that he played, but he had four total chances created, including assists on each of his team’s first two goals. He also tracked back on defense to record a headed clearance, an interception, and three recoveries. All this helped PSV cruise to a 5-1 win.

PSV will host Vitesse on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

After beating Hajduk Split on the road in league play last weekend, Zagreb faced the reigning Croatian Cup champions on the road again. There is not much available about the match, but Zagreb was victorious once again and are moving on to the final.

Vidovic started on Sunday in league play, as Zagreb hosted NK Istra 1961. He got the scoring going right away with a goal in the third minute! He also had another shot on goal, created a chance, and completed 90%. On defense, he had a clearance, an interception, and four recoveries. Zagreb won easily 4-1.

Zagreb will be away to HNK Gorica on Saturday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was on the bench for Frosinone’s match against Bologna, but did not make it onto the pitch. They are on a ten game winless streak at the moment and are just one point below the safety line in the relegation zone.

Frosinone will travel to face SSC Napoli on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Frans Krätzig is the only player from the first team on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Frans Krätzig – Austria Wien

Krätzig was not in the match for Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw against Austria Lustenau. As of now, he is not listed on the injury report.

Wien will travel to face Wolfberger AC on Saturday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg as they hosted Magdeburg. He three shots — one on target, one that missed, and one blocked. He also had a clearance and four recoveries on defense. He was subbed out of the scoreless match in the 71st minute. There was no score in the last twenty minutes, and the match ended a scoreless draw.

Elversberg will travel to Hamburg to face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench for Münster’s 3-1 home loss against the league leaders’ Jahn Regensburg as the backup keeper, but did not come into the match.

Münster will host Ulm on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 17 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Magdeburg’s 0-0 draw against Wanner’s Elversberg, but did not come into the match.

Magdeburg will host HSV on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden against Hansa Rostock on Friday. He did not record a shot, but had created chance and completed 100% of his fifteen passes. He also tracked back for three recoveries on defense. He was subbed off shortly after his team went down a goal and a man. Wiesbaden would go onto lose 3-1.

Wiesbaden will host Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi was on the bench to start Schalke’s match at Hannover 96, but came into the match in the 64th minute. He only had 11 touches and got a shot off which required an easy save. Unfortunately, a late own goal equalized the match and the two teams split the points.

Schalke will host 1.FC Nürnberg on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started for KSC against St. Pauli and played the full 90 minutes despite completing just 60% of his passes. He recorded a headed clearance, an interception, and four recoveries. His defense helped hold the best team in the league to just one goal and earn a 2-1 victory.

KSC will travel to Paderborn on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lukas Schneller is the only player on loan to Germany’s 3. Liga from the second team.

Lucas Schneller – SC Freiburg II

Schneller was on the bench as the backup keeper, but did not make it into Freiburg II’s 2-1 loss on the road to Erzgebirge Aue.

Freiburg will host Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Homburg beat Balingen on Sunday, but the lineup information is not readily available. They will host Kickers Offenbach on Friday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein made a rare appearance for Lustenau against Austria Wien, coming into the match in the 72nd minute when his team was down 1-0. He only had 12 touches in his time on the field and only completed one of his six passes. However, he saw his team win and convert a penalty, which would see them earn the rare point on the road.

Lustenau will host Altach on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg’s 2-2 road draw against SK Austria Klagenfurt, but did not get onto the pitch.

Hartberg will host Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are six players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, Barry Hepburn, and Leon Fust.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the lineup for Admira’s 0-0 draw against Florisdorfer AC.

Admira will host St. Poelten on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the matchday lineup for Ried’ s 3-1 road win over Kapfenberger SV.

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski came into Grazer AK’s home match against Leoben in the 74th minute when his team was up 1-0. He was not able to help his team get another goal and they would concede a late equalizer and the two teams split the points.

Grazer AK will travel to Salzburg to face FC Liefering.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench to start the match against Sturm Graz II. He was brought onto the pitch around the same time that his teammate — Brückler — was scoring his second and third goals to equalize and take a lead in the 90th minute. He did not directly affect the match, but saw a late stoppage-time equalizer.

Bregenz will travel to face SV Ried on Saturday.

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn also came off the bench against Jastremski’s Grazer AK. He came into the match in the 80th minute when his team was still down 1-0. While he did not directly contribute to the goal, he was on the pitch for the late equalizer.

Leoben will travel to face Florisdorfer AC on Friday.

Leon Fust – SKU Amstetten

Fust started for Amstetten when they hosted fellow relegation zone occupants, Dornbirn on Saturday. He only played the first half, where he earned a yellow card for a foul and saw Dornbirn score what would end up being the match winner. Amstetten fell 1-0 due to that goal.

Amstetten will face SV Lafnitz on Sunday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was back on the bench for both of St. Gallen’s matches this week — a 3-3 road draw at Lausanne and a 2-2 home draw — but did not make it off the bench for either.

St, Gallen will host Yverdon on Sunday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s 0-0 home draw against Port Vale.

Wigan will be on the road twice in league play this week — Tuesday against Charlton and Saturday on Lincoln.

Portugal – Liga Portugal

Taichi Fukui is the only player on loan in Liga Portugal.

Taichi Fukui – Portimonense

Fukui started for the first time since his move to Portugal. He had an off-target shot from outside the box. He also tracked back to record five recoveries. He only made it to the 64th minute before getting subbed off when his team was down 1-0. They would go onto score three goals — including a stoppage time winner — to win the match 3-2 and end a long winless streak.

Portinmonense will host Casa Pia AC on Sunday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad was not called into the Norwegian national team for the most recent international window.

Leverkusen will host Frankfurt on Saturday in the return to Frauen-Bundesliga play.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir started for Iceland in Women’s Euro Qualifiers against Padilla’ Poland. Iceland won 3-0 to go to the top of the group. They face Germany and more Bayern players on Tuesday.

Natalia Padilla – 1. FC Köln

Padilla started for Poland in their 3-0 loss against Vilhjálmsdóttir and Iceland. They will face Austria on Tuesday.

Köln will travel to face Hoffenheim on April 15 in their return to league play.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger was not called into Germany’s team for the qualifiers.

Leipzig will travel to face Werder Bremen on Friday in their return to league play.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

The Swedish Damallsvenskan will not begin their domestic season until mid-April.

