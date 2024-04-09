Eric Dier downplays Tottenham rivalry ahead of Bayern Munich’s Arsenal visit

The Champions League is Bayern Munich’s last shot at winning any piece of silverware this season, and they will have to get past the very in-form Arsenal in the quarter-finals, who are currently flying under Mikel Arteta and in first place in the Premier League. History might very well be on Bayern’s side in the head to heads between the two sides in European competition, but momentum is certainly the other way around.

Even though Bayern has won 7 matches, drawn twice, and lost 3 times against Arsenal down the years in the Champions League, they just suffered a shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim, having lead 2-0 at halftime. On the other end of the spectrum, Arsenal handedly dispatched Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0, which in combination with Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United, took and kept Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

Bayern will have to be at their very best, which they have scarcely shown this season, if they want to have any chance of progressing past Arsenal to the semi-finals. Of course, they will have Harry Kane and Eric Dier in their side; two players that are very used to experience the fiercely tense North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Not to mention, Serge Gnabry netted 4 goals the last time he was in North London in the massive win over Tottenham back in the 2019/20 season.

Despite being quite used to matches against Arsenal, Dier downplayed his past and experience with the Gunners ahead of what will be a season-defining clash for Bayern. Focusing on his and Kane’s past experiences against them is a slight disrespect to Bayern in Dier’s estimation. “In a way, it’s almost disrespectful to Bayern to talk about it in that way. It’s about Bayern Munich going to Arsenal and trying to win. It’s not really about me or Harry going back to play against Arsenal,” he explained (@iMiaSanMia).

“Just to be playing here against Lazio in the Champions League was a very, very special day for me. To play in the Champions League again, to play in the Champions League for Bayern. And now it’s about doing more than that,” Dier continued, delighted at having been back playing Champions League football again after falling out of favor at Tottenham.

It is also anticipated that Dier will be in the starting lineup alongside Matthijs De Ligt at center back, as both Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae did not do themselves any favors in their personal performances in the Heidenheim loss.

