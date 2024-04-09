Report: Despite rumors, Bayern Munich wants to keep Matthijs de Ligt

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is not planning on selling center-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer despite rumors to the contrary.

De Ligt and Eric Dier have solidified their positions on the roster during the second half of the season, but previous starters Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae have each seen their performances trail off. For the Dutchman, consistency is probably key and he will need to finish the season strong to stay in the club’s good graces during what could be a tumultuous summer:

Bayern are not concretely considering selling Matthijs de Ligt as part of the squad rebuild in the summer. Even though he divides the opinions internally, the Dutchman has more supporters than critical voices within the club at the moment.

De Ligt and Dier are expected to start on Tuesday vs. Arsenal. Can they turn in a solid showing?

