Kingsley Coman on the Champions League: “I want to have that feeling again”

It was a header few would be proud of in theory. It was not very powerful and executed with closed eyes. And yet, Kingsley Coman’s imperfect header won Bayern Munich the Champions League trophy in 2020. The Frenchman remembers the moment, he treasures the moment and he wants more of these moments.

This he shared when speaking on Bayern’s official website, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. For this particular section of his interview, he posed with the Champions League trophy he won the club in 2020. “I’ll never get tired of this trophy. It’s my greatest experience with Bayern. It was very, very hard to achieve, but we did it. It’ll always be in my heart.”

But one is not enough. “I want to have that feeling again. We have to give everything we’ve got.”

Bayern is far from the favorites they were in 2020, but Coman retains belief that the Bavarians can fight their way to the top again. As of now, the goal is to make it past Arsenal FC. “It’s not easy, but maybe we’ll do it this year. At the moment all is not well, but we still have hope. And with hope, anything is possible.”

