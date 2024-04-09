Patrik Berger says Arsenal will knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Patrik Berger is not expecting Bayern Munich to get past Arsenal FC in the Champions League semifinals.

“At this stage of the competition, anyone can win it and all of the teams that are left are genuinely good enough to beat anyone over a two-legged tie to reach the final at least. I wouldn’t say Bayern are favourites therefore, but it is the only silverware they can win this season.” Berger told BoyleSports about the latest Premier League odds. “This is not something Bayern are used to over the last few decades, so this is the only chance which adds pressure. I just don’t think they are the best side and I think Arsenal will knock them out when they play them.”

Berger said that it is obvious that things did not go as planned for Harry Kane this season when it comes to winning trophies and also that it was evident that there was a disconnect between the coach and the players in Bavaria.

“I think he will be surprised he hasn’t won anything because he would have probably expected to lift something this season! When he signed, winning trophies at a club that size would have been a huge driving factor,” Berger said. “But I think the dressing room chemistry between the manager and the players is just off. When I was watching the game between them and Bayer Leverkusen, it was so clear all of the home players were playing for Xabi Alonso and they knew their roles.”

