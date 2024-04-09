Bouna Sarr eyes extraordinary Bayern Munich return

It has been a long four seasons for Bouna Sarr in Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old right-back has never quite landed on his feet since transferring from Olympique Marseille in 2020/21, and has only started in six Bundesliga games (16 league appearances) to date.

But the Senegalese international, who has been injured for several months, is eyeing an improbable comeback — just before his contract expires.

From Foot Mercato reporter Sébastien Denis, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

When he suffered an ACL tear in December, Bouna Sarr’s season was said to be over. However, the Senegalese worked very hard to recover and has now resumed training with the ball without any problems. Sarr’s target is to play a game or two again this season before saying goodbye to Bayern. The player will try a new challenge this summer and would be open to a return to Ligue 1 [@sebnonda]

Sarr is expected to leave Bayern at the end of the season.

