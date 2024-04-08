Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta wary of Bayern Munich on eve of Champions League tilt

Arsenal FC coach Mike Arteta is well aware that Bayern Munich will not be a pushover in the Champions League.

“We have a big task against one of the most successful clubs in the Champions League. We are looking forward to it. Bayern is a top team. I’m a big admirer of Thomas [Tuchel] and the way he sets up his teams. I learned a lot about him. When you analyse Bayern deeply, you know they’re a top team. We have to prepare well and take our game where we want it. If we do that we have a chance to win,” Arteta said (as captured by Beanyman Sports via @iMiaSanMia).

Even though Bayern Munich is on the verge of going trophyless, Arteta knows how dangerous the Bavarians really can be.

One player who has Arteta’s attention is Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who has done some major damage to the Gunners over the course of his career. Still, Arteta understands that the Bayern Munich attack is deeper than just one man.

“It’s not only him. We know about the individual qualities of all their players, and him in particular. The best thing to do is to do what we usually do collectively,” Arteta said. “What (Kane has) done in the past 10 years is unbelievable. He can score in so many different ways. He’s got the service and the players around him as well to provide him. That’s what we have to try to avoid.”

Similarly, Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus does not think a wounded Bayern Munich squad will be a pushover.

“We are talking about Bayern. Everyone knows their history, they won a lot of titles in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. Everyone knows the quality of the club and the amazing quality of the players. It doesn’t matter if they’ve struggled in the past two or three games, they’re still Bayern and can hurt us,” Jesus said.

The time is now! Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC are making their final preparations for the Champions League showdown and Bavarian Football Works has you covered. Wondering why things are so jacked up for the Bavarians at the moment, plus some thoughts on why the Gunners are such a dangerous opponent? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works Show, where Samrin gives you the lowdown. Meanwhile, if you want a show focused on how things could play out on Tuesday, check out the Preview Show where Chuck has you covered: