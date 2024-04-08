Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl ready to forget Heidenheim disaster, focused on Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl was furious on Saturday after the team dropped a 3-2 decision to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Now, though, Eberl wants to leave that debacle in the past and focus on the Arsenal FC match in the Champions League.

“We’ve put the [Heidenheim] game behind us. Now we need to go to London on the fighting mode that Thomas Müller spoke about. We’ve always put in a good showing so far in the Champions League. It’s a big hurdle in London, but everything is possible,” said Eberl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Nobody was happy with what happened on Saturday. The team was just as critical of themselves. It’s also Bayern to say that we’re now focusing on what’s to come. It’s a different competition in which we’ve put in a good showing so far. It’s a tough game. We’re not in the most confident state, but we’re going there to win.”

Eberl recognizes that the team is still immensely talented and that nothing is lost just yet.

“The quality is there in the team. We’ve seen that and the team has shown it this season, but in waves. We haven’t managed any stability. But the quality and experience are there, especially in games like these. It gives hope and encouragement for the games against Arsenal,” said Eberl.

