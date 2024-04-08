Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, can Pavlović fix Bayern’s midfield, and more!

After two major losses in the row, Bayern Munich are staring down the barrel of an all-time humiliation — an appropriate metaphor given the opponents coming up next. Arsenal FC under Mikel Arteta are 1st in the English Premier League table, and look like one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. They come into the game confident, in-form, and well equipped, with zero players missing due to injury.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand ... it’s hard to explain how many things have gone wrong for the team this season. This is still a uniquely dangerous team, but they are the definite underdogs here.

Team news

It’s not looking good for the Bavarians. Aleksandar Pavlović and Manuel Neuer did manage to take part in team training, which gives fans a tiny sliver of hope — but their fitness is questionable and both players have been out since the March international break.

In some ways, this makes the lineup easy to predict. With few options to choose from, Thomas Tuchel will likely go with the same attack he started against Heidenheim — which means putting Harry Kane up top, Thomas Müller behind him, and Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry on the wings.

If Pavlović is even half-fit, he should start in the middle. There is no scenario where Bayern Munich win a Champions League quarter-final against this version of Arsenal while fielding a midfield of Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka. Speaking of Goretzka, he’s likely to start as well — hopefully channeling some of his Lazio form for the visit to the Emirates. The team will need it.

In defense, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae are expected to drop to the bench. Alphonso Davies likely remains at left-back, with Joshua Kimmich on the right — but the center of defense will probably be manned by a returning Eric Dier and Matthijs de Ligt. Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer should return to his place between the sticks — and may need to steel himself for a busy night.

This is what the lineup could look like:

