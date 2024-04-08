Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (Champions League)

After falling victim to a trap game against Heidenheim over the weekend, Bayern Munich now needs to shift focus to its Champions League match against Arsenal FC.

At a time where it has to ramp things up to face a very strong Gunners side, the Bavarians are fading. While there should be a slew of players returning from injury available to dress against Arsenal, it remains to be seen just how many will play a key role.

With everything else lost in the season, Bayern Munich should be on a mission to push its Champions League as far as it possibly can. Here is what we have on tap for the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team.

Updates on injured Bayern Munich players

Will a loss trigger Bayern Munich’s rumored caretaker plan?.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.

A prediction on the match.

