Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (Champions League)

The time is now...

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

After falling victim to a trap game against Heidenheim over the weekend, Bayern Munich now needs to shift focus to its Champions League match against Arsenal FC.

At a time where it has to ramp things up to face a very strong Gunners side, the Bavarians are fading. While there should be a slew of players returning from injury available to dress against Arsenal, it remains to be seen just how many will play a key role.

With everything else lost in the season, Bayern Munich should be on a mission to push its Champions League as far as it possibly can. Here is what we have on tap for the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

  • Some thoughts on the recent form of each team.
  • Updates on injured Bayern Munich players
  • Will a loss trigger Bayern Munich’s rumored caretaker plan?.
  • A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s potential starting XI and why he should keep things the same.
  • A prediction on the match.

