Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Noussair Mazraoui return to team training; Bouna Sarr works out individually; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović finally returned to team training.

Initially, the 19-year-old was out after getting hit in the face just a few weeks ago. The injury likely helped keep him out of the German national team camp, but the youngster quickly was stricken with a nasty bout of tonsillitis, which has kept him on the sideline ever since.

Now, though, he is fighting to play a role for the team on Tuesday against Arsenal FC in the Champions League. It remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to do that:

Neuer, Sané, Coman, Mazraoui also trained with the team

At a time where good news has not been abundant, here is a little more — Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Noussair Mazraoui also were able to train with the first team:

Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané, Kinglsey Coman and a Noussair Mazraoui in final training ahead of #ARSFCB. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/SZ22N6WJuL — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 8, 2024

Neuer is expected to be ready for Arsenal, barring any issues that could have occurred during training:

⚠️ If there are no problems during today's final training session in Munich, Manuel #Neuer is supposed to fly to London today and start against Arsenal on Tuesday!



➡️ On Sunday, he was able to train without any issues | #ARSFCB



He missed the last four games due to a torn… pic.twitter.com/QrXJK3ikup — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 8, 2024

Sarr continues to work with the ball

Bouna Sarr continues to get some work in, as he is striving to return to the pitch this season (which still seems insane given that he tore his ACL):

And made a great impression. Very high intensity, extremely dynamic with the ball. If it‘s only up to his fitness, Bouna Sarr hasn‘t played his last game for #FCBayern yet. https://t.co/AwC6lQzyiJ — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) April 8, 2024

Boey still out

The only other player out of team training was Sacha Boey:

Neuer, Coman, Sané, Mazraoui and Pavlović all back in team training ahead of tomorrow's game. Only Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr are out. #UCL pic.twitter.com/0Mzx0pAAQQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 8, 2024

