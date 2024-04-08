Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry rounding into form just in time to face Arsenal

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has been scorching hot since his return from injury and with a trip to London on the agenda, many are expecting Gnabry to bring his best effort yet to the pitch in the Champions League vs. Arsenal FC.

“I’m getting in better and better shape. I’ve only been back in team training for a few weeks and I’m obviously pleased that I’ve been given some game time again right away and also score. My fitness level is generally good, but of course I’m still lacking a bit of match practice to play for 90 minutes over several weeks,” said Gnabry in an interview with FCBayern.com. “It’s been a difficult season for me so far. I had two injuries one after the other, which meant I was out for a long time. My teammates have also given me fantastic support and positive feedback. Now it’s all about the daily work, about giving everything in every training session to get in even better shape one step at a time.”

Gnabry, of course, made the move to Arsenal from VfB Stuttgart in 2011. After returning to Germany in 2016 — and subsequently moving to Bayern Munich in 2017 — Gnabry has been a bit of menace for London teams to deal with.

Gnabry sounds like he ready to live up to that reputation.

“I’m really looking forward to it. During the draw, I said it was bound to happen. I’m extremely happy to be going there again after almost eight years,” said Gnabry. “That time had a huge impact on me. Daring to leave my familiar surroundings at 16 was a huge step, both on a personal and footballing level. Playing for a club like Arsenal was a great privilege at the time. Of course there were ups and downs, but I enjoyed my time there and got to know a lot of fantastic people. In the end, it was the right decision.”

Interestingly, Gnabry will be playing against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, someone he once subbed in for while at Arsenal.

“He’s now fully absorbed in his role as coach and thinks very strategically. In my time, he was already an experienced player. He was the captain, a leader who spoke to everyone and communicated a lot. He was very helpful to us as young players back then. He built us up, always gave us good tips, always tried to guide us so that we stayed focused and gave everything,” Gnabry said.

