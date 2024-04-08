Bavarian Podcast Works S6E39: Can Bayern Munich succeed against Arsenal?; Is this rock bottom for Bayern Munich?; Where did the collapse of Bayern Munich really start?; and MORE!

A trip to London awaits Bayern Munich; does Bayern Munich have anything left in the tank to tackle Arsenal, especially an Arsenal side that is on course to win the Premier League table. In this podcast, we look at the following:
- The Heidenheim mess one more time and what it means for the team
- Bayern’s upcoming fixtures as there is a real question mark over Champions League football
- Max Eberl’s comments and where the board might have gone wrong in terms of their comments about the current situation
- Why the board’s decisions might have led to the current debacle
- A preview of the Arsenal tie
- A look at the Arsenal tie and a few thoughts on Arsenal’s season so far
- Where Bayern stands ahead of the Champions League tie against Arsenal injury wise and mentality wise.
