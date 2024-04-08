 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our newest postgame podcast is now live! Listen to it now on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S6E39: Can Bayern Munich succeed against Arsenal?; Is this rock bottom for Bayern Munich?; Where did the collapse of Bayern Munich really start?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich, under a dark cloud, will take on Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Can Harry Kane help Bayern earn a positive result against Arsenal?
Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

A trip to London awaits Bayern Munich; does Bayern Munich have anything left in the tank to tackle Arsenal, especially an Arsenal side that is on course to win the Premier League table. In this podcast, we look at the following:

  • The Heidenheim mess one more time and what it means for the team
  • Bayern’s upcoming fixtures as there is a real question mark over Champions League football
  • Max Eberl’s comments and where the board might have gone wrong in terms of their comments about the current situation
  • Why the board’s decisions might have led to the current debacle
  • A preview of the Arsenal tie
  • A look at the Arsenal tie and a few thoughts on Arsenal’s season so far
  • Where Bayern stands ahead of the Champions League tie against Arsenal injury wise and mentality wise.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @BavarianPodcast @TheBarrelBlog, @BFWCyler, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarterfinals — first leg full coverage

View all 6 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works