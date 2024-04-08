Report: As tension heightens, Bayern Munich mulling caretaker option

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Patrick Strasser (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is looking at options for a manager to finish the season if things go south in London against Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

Who?

Well, the top candidate might surprise you:

The Arsenal game could be Thomas Tuchel’s final chance at Bayern. If the situation becomes irreparable and Tuchel has to go immediately, there’s an idea within the club about Miroslav Klose taking over as interim coach with Hermann Gerland supporting him as assistant. This scenario is an emergency solution being considered in case of a ‘total disaster.’

The Klose-Gerland combination would be an interesting throwback to the Hansi Flick Era, as both men served as assistant coaches under the 2020/21 treble-winner. Will Tuchel survive Tuesday’s test?

If not, is the caretaker plan a precursor to getting the band back together?

