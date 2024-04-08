 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Slim hopes for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović to play vs. Arsenal in the Champions League, otherwise things are...good (relatively speaking)

SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Victor Catalina (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is some good news and some bad news regarding Bayern Munich’s injury situation — and the bad news is not going to make fans happy.

Star youngster Aleksandar Pavlović is still felled by a bout with tonsillitis and probably will not be available to face Arsenal FC in the Champions League on Tuesday:

Training update:

• Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui have resumed team training with yesterday’s substitute players

• Aleksandar Pavlović is still out

• Manuel Neuer has resumed goalkeeping training with gk coach Michael Rechner

Per kicker, Coman’s status is not exactly locked down as fully ready. Knowing that, if the players referenced above are healthy, outgoing head coach Thomas Tuchel will have choices to make with his attack. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané will all be competing for four spots, while Coman could be used as a joker.

