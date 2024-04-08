Rekordmeister’s Rekords: Bayern Munich at Heidenheim edition

There was good, there was bad, but more than anything there was ugly. Bayern Munich’s 3-2 road defeat to Heidenheim was a milestone for several players, but one to completely forget.

Let’s get to it for this sad edition of Rekordmeister’s Rekords.

Milestones

As noted by @iMiaSanMia, it was Sven Ulreich’s 100th appearance for Die Roten. The backup keeper had spoken in January (back when he was #98) about his desire to hit the century mark, and an injury sustained by Manuel Neuer during the last Germany international break was the unfortunate event that helped make this happen.

Ulreich made a great save or two, too — but not enough to avoid Bayern getting hit three times on the break.

And it was a century mark for Thomas Müller, too — his seventh time around the lap for Bayern.

Thomas Müller arrives for his 700th Bayern appearance. #FCHFCB

Happy returns

Serge Gnabry provided all the fireworks for Bayern on the day, with a deftly hit assist followed by a poacher’s goal. It was his first time back in the XI since the Hinrunde — and that was against the same opponent!

As noted by @iMiaSanMia:

The last time Serge Gnabry started a game for Bayern was against today’s opponent Heidenheim in the first half of the season (11 November 2023). Today he starts again. #FCHFCB

That game played out in similar fashion: Bayern scored twice, then conceded twice. But rather than concede again, they hit back quickly and regained control en route to a 4-2 win.

Chef Serge has been heating up since he’s gotten back to the pitch:

Serge Gnabry with 3 goals and one assist in his last 125 minutes played. #FCHFCB

Harry Kane, goalkeeper’s bane

Bayern’s new striker is still chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga goals record, but make no mistake, the former Tottenham man has been prolific in Bayern colors:

Harry Kane becomes the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register 50 goal contributions this season

⚽️ 38 goals
️ 12 assists



⚽️ 38 goals

️ 12 assists pic.twitter.com/gf1fKoKQcH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 6, 2024

Now comes the sad part

You may just want to look away from this one. Bayern’s form since the restart has been positively...well, negative.

The Rückrunde (second half of the season) table. Bayern in 6th, have lost 5 in 11 and have the fourth-worst defense in the league during this period

