Real Madrid might be eager to cash in on Ferland Mendy to clear room for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid might be starting to put the wheels in motion to acquire Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies per 90Min.com.

Left-back Ferland Mendy could be up for sale and Chelsea FC and Manchester United are reportedly interested:

Chelsea and Manchester United have both been named as suitors for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy by a report in Spain. Mendy joined Madrid from Lyon in 2019 and eventually assumed starting duties from Brazilian legend Marcelo, but now his spot at the Santiago Bernabeu is under threat as Madrid are looking to bring Alphonso Davies in from Bayern Munich. With Mendy entering the final year of his contract this summer, questions have been asked over his future at Madrid, and according to Mundo Deportivo, both Chelsea and United are eyeing a summer swoop for the Frenchman.

Mendy would be the backup to Davies if he sticks around in Madrid, but club executives could be at odds with head coach Carlo Ancelotti over whether or not Mendy should be sold:

There is a divide behind the scenes, however, with manager Carlo Ancelotti known to be a huge fan of Mendy. The boss has often described Mendy as “the best defensive full-back in the world” as is said to be pushing for a new contract to be handed to the 28-year-old. If Mendy is made available for transfer, the report expects both Chelsea and United to try strike a deal, with both Premier League sides known to be on the hunt for a new left-back.

If Davies moves to Madrid, Bayern Munich could also be a potential destination for Mendy as well:

Rivalling the two English giants for Mendy’s signature could be Bayern Munich, who will be on the hunt for a replacement if they lose Davies. The Canada international’s agent recently hit out at Bayern’s attempts to pressure him into a decision on his future, insisting there will be no quick resolution from their side.

Clearly, there is a lot going on with this scenario, but things will begin to fall into place in the coming weeks.

