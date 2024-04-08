Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool eyes Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané as replacement for Mo Salah; Arsenal to get close look at Joshua Kimmich; Chelsea, Arsenal, Napoli want Benjamin Šeško; Josip Stanišić’s future plans; and MORE!

It has been widely assumed that Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané will extend his contract with the club.

However, if the slumping winger does have the urge to move back to England, it appears that Liverpool FC could be serious about a pursuit of the 28-year-old:

#Liverpool, Leroy #Sanè - whose contract with #Bayern expires in 2025 - and #Estevao, also followed by #CFC and #Barca for a long time - are among the possible replacements of #Salah.



As told, in the coming weeks the clubs will increase the pressure on the player. https://t.co/hv9Gsf6QrH pic.twitter.com/rLfMOg2GD5 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 6, 2024

Sané is a curious case for Bayern Munich. Immensely talented, Sané has been prone to prolonged slumps, which — unfortunately for him — should affect his value. Is Sané worth his current salary (rumored to be in the €20 million range) — or will Bayern Munich seek to reduce his salary to be more commensurate with his performance and not his potential?

There is a ton of speculation surrounding the future of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

With many rumors pointing him toward a future with Manchester City, it might seem like Kimmich already has his plans made, should he not be able to work out a solution on a new deal with Bayern Munich.

However, Bayern Munich’s Champions League rival, Arsenal FC, would love a chance to bring in Kimmich:

Arsenal have made an approach for a sought-after Bayern Munich star, but the club received a blunt response, according to reports. While Arsenal are in the midst of a title race, the club will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as Edu goes about improving the squad. With the long-term future of Thomas Partey and Jorginho up in the air, the Gunners are keen to strengthen their options in the holding midfield role. Declan Rice has done an excellent job since arriving in north London, although he’s played as a more advanced player under Mikel Arteta with a license to roam forward. Arsenal are in the market for someone who could compliment Rice and the club have identified Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as a potential option. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have made an ‘approach’ to Bayern directly in order to learn about the availability of Kimmich this summer. With his contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 2025, the speculation surrounding his future has been rife in recent months. However, the report claims that when Arsenal made the approach for Kimmich, Bayern Munich refused to have ‘any type of dialogue’ regarding the midfielder until the end of the season. Along with Arsenal, a number of other big European clubs have been linked with Kimmich in recent months. The likes of Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been among the clubs linked. Indeed, TEAMtalk sources revealed earlier this year that Pep Guardiola asked the Man City board about signing the German international in the summer. Sources indicate that Bayern could look for a transfer fee of around £65m, although this could fluctuate given his contract situation.

There has been some speculation that Josip Stanišić might attempt to try and find a way to stay with Bayer Leverkusen, but the player’s agent, Dieter Hoeneß, has rubbished that speculation.

“He’s still under contract until 2026 at Bayern. There’s no clause in his contract, so no option to buy for Leverkusen. Therefore he’ll be back to FC Bayern in the summer,” Hoeneß said.

In the kind of game that makes a person return to old vices after, the loss to FC Heidenheim has hurt Bayern Munich not only in their Bundesliga hopes (we can call them dreams at this point), but also in their chances against FC Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, as morale will inevitably be low.

Here’s our talking points from the game:

The inexplicable changing of tactics that worked in previous games.

The individual performances of Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, and Dayot Upamecano on the night.

Manager Thomas Tuchel’s insistence on certain aspects of play and why they don’t seem to work.

Striker Harry Kane’s bad day in front of goal.

Manchester United is contemplating making a massive bid for Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo:

Manchester United are ready to lodge a bid worth €120m (£103m) to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who they believe could be made available following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

After getting upset by Borussia Dortmund last week, Bayern Munich is a club grasping at straws for this season and the future.

There is still great talent on the roster, but how it functions for the rest of this season and if it will even be around next season remain to be seen. With so many storylines going on, there was plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Show:

Is it impossible for Bayern Munich to take down Arsenal FC in the Champions League at this point?

Are Bayern Munich players missing the necessary hunger and edge required to win at the highest levels?

The field is narrowing for Bayern Munich’s coaching search and there still is no clear leader in the clubhouse. As the days go by, could Hansi Flick end up being the choice, who makes the most sense?

Why Flick could really be the right guy to take the helm.

Breaking down the second to last episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

With the recent (unfounded) rumors that Bayern Munich could have José Mourinho on its radar, the coach was recently asked what he remembered about the the defeat against Bayern in the 2012 UCL semifinals.

“I cried, of course not on the pitch or in the dressing room. But driving home, yes. And when I’m going home already down, I get a call from Jorge Mendes: ‘Do me a favour: go to Cristiano’s house, because he’s dead’,” Mourinho said. “I told him: ‘I’m also dead’, but I did it, so…Prepare yourself, no tears and let’s go to Cristiano’s house. He was exactly the way I was. We were destroyed.”

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has had an up-and-down season in the Bundesliga, but his potential still has clubs salivating — including Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC, and Napoli:

⚽ Benjamin #Sesko, in yesterday's match vs Freiburg, scored his 8th goal in the Bundesliga this season.



The ST - whose contract with #RBLeipzig, expiring in June 2028, has a €50m release clause - is monitored by top clubs such as #Chelsea, #Arsenal and #Napoli. pic.twitter.com/d8pwTsTzqH — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 7, 2024

Former Arsenal FC midfielder Gilberto Silva is expecting a top-notch battle between Bayern Munich and the Gunners in the Champions League: