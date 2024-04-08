Bundesliga Hater Alert: Pundit says Xabi Alonso must leave Bayer Leverkusen as soon as possible

Bayer Leverkusen has been one of the most astounding (and refreshing) stories in all of Europe this season.

Undefeated and undaunted, Die Werkself has been on a rampage across all competitions under the guidance of former Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso. The erstwhile coach announced last week that he will be staying in Germany for at least another season.

“The thing is in life, certainly in football, you can have all these best-made plans and then comes the unexpected. I look at my career and thought I was going to play for whoever, and all of a sudden you’re offered something else and you think that it might never ever come again,” Premier League legend Michael Owen told Betideas.com. “When Real Madrid asked me to play for them, I knew I was never going to get asked again so what was I going to do? It’s alright thinking about taking it step by step and building and maybe waiting on his move to Liverpool, but I’m sure Steven Gerrard thought that when he was at Rangers.

“People thought Aston Villa might be a stepping stone but things didn’t go as well and all of a sudden he’s not really in the running for the Liverpool job. It’s alright plotting a perfect path but you know what, life is never perfect and if the opportunity comes to manage Liverpool how the hell do you say no given his affinity with the club?”

Owen went further to state that Alonso needs to be in a spot where he is working with a true power club.

“I understand it, we’ve debated it with ex-players over who Alonso is going to choose, but if anyone had any ambition in life then you have to keep striving to be the best and going to bigger clubs and winning leagues and Champions League (titles),” Owen said. “With all due respect, and it’s incredible what Leverkusen are doing at the moment, but they’re not going to win the Champions League or be one of Europe’s elite.”

