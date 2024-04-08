Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich needs confidence back to compete in Champions League

For a first game back after a long injury layover, this was not how Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman imagined.

The French winger got around half an hour to stretch his legs but could not turn the tide as the Bavarians fell 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund — a result that all but confirms them to second place in the Bundesliga this season, behind Bayer Leverkusen.

For Coman, Bayern, and outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, however, there is still the Champions League — if they can get past Arsenal FC.

Tall order? Coman is taking it one step at a time.

“First of all we have to focus on our next game. We won’t win the Champions League if we don’t win our league games,” Coman said after the Der Klassiker defeat for beIN Sports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Before thinking about the Champions League, we have to focus on our performance and get back to winning ways from the next match to get our confidence back. Of course with 13 points behind, the Champions League is more likely. But as I said we have to win our league games again to go into the Champions League with confidence.”

Bayern play mid-table Heidenheim next Saturday before traveling to London for a pivotal UCL quarterfinal first leg at Arsenal FC the following Tuesday. Not a lot of time for the Bavarians to recover — nor for Coman to work into full match fitness.

But the 27-year-old is remaining upbeat, in spite of the blows.

“I’m not satisfied to have come back with a defeat. I hope things will be better in the coming weeks,” Coman added. “I think many of our players were tired after the international matches. We had more chances than them in the first half but they were efficient. To win this kind of games, you have to take your chances.”

If Bayern can get things squared away versus the Gunners, then maybe, just maybe, they can finally return to the UCL semis.

Coman is right, after all. This is no time to hang one’s head.

Looking for more game analysis or do you just want to enjoy our suffering? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in detail! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!