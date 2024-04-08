Bayern Munich’s Eric Dier ready for big battle in Champions League

Bayern Munich center-back Eric Dier has made a strong impact at the club since coming over from Tottenham Hotspur at midseason.

Now, the club is going to enter a Champions League tie against Arsenal FC, and the defender knows it will be a battle.

“In this phase of the Champions League, every game is difficult and every opponent is a top team that deserves to be in the top eight. And then it’s about delivering our best performance. Many things are possible in two games. But especially when we play here at home, we know that we are very strong and can beat anyone,” Dier told t-online’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We are now in the next round of the Champions League, the quarterfinals. Everything is still possible for us in the Champions League.”

With the final the Champions League in Wembley Stadium this season, Dier was asked if that any extra motivation to make it there: “It’s still a really long way to Wembley. We will see.”

As for the Bundesliga, Dier knows that is an uphill battle and probably not going to happen.

“Unfortunately, in the Bundesliga it is obviously no longer in our hands to win the title. We can and must now just try to win our games anyway. The rest now depends on Leverkusen and what they will do. We need to focus on what we can control. And that is to win our games and therefore do our homework,” Dier remarked.