Is Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp the perfect long-term fit for Germany?

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert thinks he knows who would be the perfect fit for the German national team — Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp.

“I did my Pro License with Jurgen in 2004, so I have known him for 20 years and he did terrifically well at Dortmund. Going to Liverpool, he has absolutely galvanized that place as well and whoever takes over has such a hard job,” said Lambert, speaking on behalf of BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League odds. “Liverpool fans will understand that they aren’t going to get another Jurgen Klopp as well, that’s just not going to happen. It will be the same when Pep goes for Manchester City, who replaces him?

“Jurgen leaving will leave a big dent, but the fanbase will be there and there is a brilliant club there.

As for what is next for Klopp, Lambert says a spot leading the German national team just makes sense.

“I really don’t know if Jurgen would ever go back to Dortmund, I think the German national team would be the best fit,” said Lambert. “He would maybe want to see if he can get them rocking and rolling again because they are always a nation that, if you get it right, becomes like a tidal wave. He might want to win a trophy with the national side and work with the very best that Germany has to offer as well.”

