Report: Thomas Tuchel’s picks for Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal are becoming clear

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel might have made his mind up with his starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tilt against Arsenal FC in London.

On the backline, the center-back situation seems settled given the poor performances from Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae against Heidenheim:

Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano failed to impress against Heidenheim and couldn’t recommend themselves for the game against Arsenal. Therefore, Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Dier, who were rested yesterday, are likely to be given preference on Tuesday - unless something unforeseen happens.

While goalkeeper is settled with Manuel Neuer expected to be back, the midfield and attacking groups have some competition building:

Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sané are expected to be available against Arsenal. There’s still a question mark over Kingsley Coman’s availability. A decision will be made shortly before the game, but there’s hope. Noussair Mazraoui is likely to make the squad. As for Aleksandar Pavlović, there’s not much hope.

If Mazraoui is healthy, we could see the return of Joshua Kimmich to the midfield, which would likely push Konrad Laimer back to the bench. Meanwhile, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané could be competing for four spots.

