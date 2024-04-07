Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: 2024 Champions League quarterfinals — first leg full coverage

Bayern Munich will square off with Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in a Champions League quarterfinals tie that should be an event for fans (well, at least fans of the Gunners, since all of Bayern Munich supporters are banned).

In a star-studded meeting of two power clubs, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will have his work cut out for him in trying to match wits Arsenal FC boss Mikel Arteta. On the field, though, both clubs will feature star-studded lineups.

For fans of the German national team, former Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz will be a focal point, but the Gunners are a stacked, deep squad looking to put a hurting on the Bavarians.

In this stream, you will get all of the stories related to the first leg of the quarterfinals tie, so buckle up and get ready for what could be a crazy ride in London.