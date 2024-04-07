Big changes await Bayern Munich in the summer via Max Eberl as the cracks in the squad continue to show

Though Bayern Munich signed Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae last summer, it was all too clear that there was no sporting direction in place. After sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić had been sacked, a ragtag group assembled due to necessity to help Bayern stumble through the summer without major damage. With Max Eberl and Christoph Freund now hired, the upcoming summer will be different. And it will have to be, as many major changes will be happening.

This is according to Max Eberl, speaking after Bayern’s embarrassing 3-2 loss to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. When asked about a possible squad upheaval in the summer, Bayern’s Director of Sport was all too ready to give an answer: “I think a lot of things need to be changed.”

Yet Alphonso Davies’ future after the squad upheaval is still uncertain. Eberl refused to comment on it, saying that: “I know when I speak, something will be made out of it. I don‘t want that.” After ignoring the ultimatum Bayern set for him, what will Davies do? The most likely possibility remains a switch to Real Madrid, but only time will tell what the talented Canadian will choose to do.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to Heidenheim. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!