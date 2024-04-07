Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel loves what he’s seen from Daniel Peretz

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz did not see his 2024 start off in the greatest way after suffering a ligament injury that kept him out of action for two months.

Even with that setback, Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel loves what he has seen from the goalkeeper.

“He’s a top guy with a top mentality, he trains brilliantly. He’s always got a smile on his face, is a good guy and his training performances are great. He obviously has an excellent training group around him to learn from in Manu and Ulle. We’re very happy with him,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It will be interesting to see where Peretz fits into Bayern Munich’s future plans. With Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, and Alexander Nübel as in-house options heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Peretz could be a candidate for a loan as early as next season.

