Max Eberl won’t blame Thomas Tuchel after defeat to Heidenheim but hints at an early exit all the same

Bayern Munich confirmed that they will be parting ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel come the end of the season, but after Bayern’s calamitous 3-2 defeat to Heidenheim, there’s hope that his sacking may come sooner than expected.

Bayern Munich’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, was quite vocal after the match and shared his thoughts on the situation surrounding Tuchel. Bild reporter Michel Schröer (via @iMiaSanMia) quoted Eberl defending the manager, saying, “The speech during the week was extremely emotional. Thomas put everything into that meeting room. This is not what Thomas deserved.”

The situation with Tuchel at Bayern is an unfortunate one. The man is undoubtedly an excellent coach, and while things haven’t worked out for him at Bayern it seems to have nothing to do with a lack of effort on Tuchel’s side of things.

Despite the loss, the club will hold their trust in Tuchel for just a little bit longer, with Eberl stating “No, I didn’t have that thought. It’s not always just a coaching problem,” when asked if the club was considering sacking Tuchel after the game (@iMiaSanMia).

Eberl also confirmed that Tuchel will “100%” be in charge against Arsenal, but when asked if Tuchel will be staying for the remainder of the season, Eberl stated, “I can’t answer that conclusively now.”

It is clear that Tuchel needs to go, and while the Arsenal game is just around the corner there’s no sense in waiting. There won’t be anything left to play for if Bayern loses to Arsenal, and if they win then it seems unlikely that the board would get rid of their head coach. Short of Bayern falling out of the Champions League places, Tuchel probably won’t be going anywhere.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to Heidenheim. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!