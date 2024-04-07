Christoph Freund bitter and disappointed after Bayern Munich collapses vs. Heidenheim

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund could not believe his eyes as his club fell apart during a 3-2 loss at Heidenheim.

“Every player should look at themselves in the mirror afterwards and think about whether they gave it their best. Conceding three goals in one half in Heidenheim after leading 2-0 can’t be our standard,” said Freund (as captured by via FCBayern.com). “We’re already talking about the fact that everyone has to scrutinize their performance. We’ve now lost two games in a week. It’s bitter and really disappointing, but we now have to build our energy up again for Tuesday. We all know that we can do things differently than today, and we must.”

Maybe more bothered than Freund was fellow executive Max Eberl, who slammed the Bavarians for the arrogance that may have led them here.

“There’s a sense of ‘it’ll work out somehow’. Last year it did work out somehow,” said Eberl, warning the team — after all, not even second place in the Bundesliga is secured at present.

While Eberl is asking the team to take a good look in the mirror, Bayern fans will hope there is still just enough of that magic sauce left to create a miracle against Arsenal FC in the Champions League.

