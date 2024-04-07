Max Eberl warns that Bayern Munich could miss out on Champions League qualification following defeat to Heidenheim

It has been a tough few weeks to be a Bayern Munich fan. First, a toothless defeat to bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund, then a shock collapse against Bundesliga first-timers Heidenheim.

Winning the league is out of the question at this point, as it seems that Bayern has a higher chance of finishing outside the top four than somehow overtaking Bayer Leverkusen.

Following the loss to Heidenheim, Sport1 reporter Stefan Kumberger (via @iMiaSanMia) captured Bayern board member Max Eberl saying the following regarding Bayern’s Champions League qualification chances for next season:

“We should quickly discard the arrogance and not say, ‘Oh well, then we’ll just finish second.’ — So far, we didn’t finish in second place, and we also didn’t secure Champions League qualification,” said Eberl. “The question has just been asked: New coach, new players? What am I supposed to tell them? Are we playing in the Champions League or not? It sounds very, very depressing, but that is the question we need to answer, and we need to face it. What do we need to bring to the pitch to get points and qualify for the Champions League?

With Bayern sitting only seven points ahead of fifth-place Borussia Dortmund with six games remaining and 18 points available to drop, Bayern finishing the season without Champions League football isn’t as far-fetched as one might initially think.

If it happens, it would be the first time that Bayern fails to qualify for the Champions League since the 1995/96 season, which saw them miss out on the 1996/97 edition of the premier European club competition.

Can Bayern hold on to their league position, or will the club slip even further down the table? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!

