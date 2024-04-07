“I don’t give a (BLEEP) about the search for a coach”: Bayern Munich exec Max Eberl unloads after loss to Heidenheim

Max Eberl can’t take it anymore.

The ex-Gladbach sporting director dusted off his fiery side after Bayern Munich’s latest sporting disappointment, a 3-2 loss on the road at 1. FC Heidenheim after earning a 2-0 first-half lead.

The present crisis has put all else — even the search for a head coach to replace Thomas Tuchel — on the backburner.

“I don’t give a sh*t about the search for a coach. Now it’s all about the game on Tuesday,” Eberl said after the game in additional comments captured by ZDF, via @iMiaSanMia. “That’s already complicated enough.

“We have to go to London on Tuesday, we’ll face a team that — with all due respect to Heidenheim — is a class above them in terms of the way they play football. We really have to make a proper turnaround so that we don’t get a slap to the face.”

Eberl has not shied away from comments after the Heidenheim result, and the man now at the top of Bayern’s sporting hierarchy has never sounded so disappointed.

Perhaps this time stings even more not just because of what lies ahead — but how nothing said so far has seemed to jolt the Bavarians out of their recent slump.

“After [Borussia Dortmund], we told the players that they should all take a moment to question themselves,” Eberl went on. “And then, this is what comes out in the second half today. Everyone always demands, everyone wants, but actually on the pitch, when it matters — it’s not what you would expect from Bayern Munich. I’ve just arrived here and I see that. That is far too little.

“I have a lot, a lot of respect for what Bayern has achieved in the past decade. But this is just not the Bayern I know and where I always had great respect.”

How long until we are back to the Bayern we know and love?

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to Heidenheim. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!