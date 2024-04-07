Heidenheim boss ecstatic with shocking comeback win over Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich was not supposed to lose against Heidenheim.

Surprise! That is exactly what happened.

The Bavarians dropped a 3-2 decision to the home side after holding a 2-0 advantage. Just about everyone but 1. FC Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt was surprised. The 50-year-old manager was thrilled to see his squad play with such desire.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling of happiness. It was an incredible game, very typical of us. I said before the game that we had to work for it. The team believed in themselves in the second half. We shed the humility and shyness of the first half. They played football the way we want to play football,” said Schmidt after the occasion (as captured by FCBayern.com)

Bayern Munich must now regroup for a match against Arsenal FC on Tuesday in the Champions League. Can the Bavarians regroup in time?

