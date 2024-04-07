“Not the best phase of the club’s history”: Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller masters the understatement

Bayern Munich lost 3-2 on the road at Heidenheim in what was probably not the greatest game of football the Bavarians have ever played.

Thomas Müller could only watch on as his side collapsed from a strong 2-0 lead to three moments of shambles...and is just about ready to turn the page to Tuesday’s Champions League match at Arsenal.

“The fact that we are not in the best phase of the club’s history is clear to all involved,” said Müller after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The game had two different halves; we were leading 2-0 here, then a long ball led to the opposing goal. The way we defended that was certainly not a masterpiece.

“Then in the second half, we were not good enough in front of goal anymore. We had clear-cut chances but couldn’t convert them. In the end, Heidenheim turned it around and we didn’t score any more goals. We can’t change the result now. It’s pointless to keep harping on each other. We will give everything on Tuesday.”

After a loss like this, what else is there to say? Burn the film.

