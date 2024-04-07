Card Counter: Thomas Tuchel won’t be among Bayern Munich’s coaching staff for their next league game

One positive that can be drawn from Bayern Munich’s disheartening 3-2 loss to Heidenheim is that fans won’t have to see Thomas Tuchel on the bench among the rest of the coaching staff. Of course, Tuchel’s tactics will still be in use, so don’t expect too much to change against Köln.

During the match away to Heidenheim, Tuchel picked up his fourth yellow card for an incident involving a throw-in that was called the wrong way, he wasn’t too pleased with the referee's judgment, saying, “It was a clear throw-in for us, a clear wrong decision. I stood up only once the entire game and he immediately gave me a yellow card,” in his post-match interview.

Tuchel on being suspended against Köln next week: "It was a clear throw in for us, a clear wrong decision. I stood up only once the entire game and he immediately gave me a yellow card" pic.twitter.com/c25EEHCxor — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 6, 2024

Referees seem to be giving cards to members of teams’ coaching staff more readily than they have in the past, with Tuchel’s assistant coach Zslot Lőw having been given a red card earlier in the season for storming toward the referee without having even said anything.

