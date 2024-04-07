Welcome to the party, pal! Bayern Munich exec Max Eberl ashamed after Bayern Munich’s shocking loss to Heidenheim

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl is not exactly seeing the best of the squad these days.

Just a week after getting embarrassed at home by Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians found a new way to lose in a 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim and Eberl was at a loss for what he witnessed.

“We should all be a bit ashamed today — and we have to make sure we represent the Bayern badge more worthy relatively quickly. This is not the Bayern Munich that I knew. I was surprised at the lack of stability that I found at Bayern. A lot needs to be changed. After the Dortmund defeat, today was a character test for us — we passed it in the first half, but failed in the second half,” Eberl told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich’s board had to know that keeping head coach Thomas Tuchel in a lame duck role could eventually result in a flat and unmotivated team. Worse than that, though, the team is in a tailspin that can only resolved if the team remembers exactly who it is and what the crest on the front of the kit stands for.

That is a realization that needs to happen by Tuesday, as a very dangerous Arsenal FC side awaits in the Champions League.

Looking for a more in-depth review of the game? Check out our postgame podcast where we review Bayern Munich’s devastating loss to Heidenheim. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

